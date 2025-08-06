Lockdown at Fort Stewart Following Active Shooter Incident

Source: Stephen Morton / Getty

The lockdown at Fort Stewart Army post in Georgia continues in parts of the base following an active shooter incident that left five soldiers injured. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the situation unfolded in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, prompting immediate action from authorities.

Timeline of Events

At 11:04 a.m., Fort Stewart Commander Colonel William “Gabe” Weaver issued a lockdown for the base and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. While the lockdown has been lifted for most areas, it remains in effect for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

Casualties and Response

Related Stories Eyewitnesses Detail Israeli Attack On Medics In Gaza: Report

Five soldiers were shot during the incident and were treated on-site before being transported to Winn Army Community Hospital. Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter was apprehended at 11:35 a.m. The identity of the suspect and the motive behind the attack have not been disclosed.

Community Impact

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Nearby schools, including Button Gwinnett Elementary, Joseph Martin Elementary, and Snelson Golden Middle School, were placed on soft lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown for these schools has since been lifted, and dismissal occurred at the normal time. The Appling County School System also implemented a Level 1 lockdown for all its schools.

Statements from Officials

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his condolences, stating, “We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers.” Senator Raphael Warnock also shared his heartbreak over the incident, urging Georgians to pray for the safety of those affected.

About Fort Stewart

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River and home to the 3rd Infantry Division.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Lockdown at Fort Stewart Following Active Shooter Incident was originally published on majicatl.com