Michael Thurmond Announces Bid for Georgia Governor

Source: Paige Boyd / R1

Former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has officially entered the race to become Georgia’s next governor in 2026. Thurmond, a seasoned public servant with a career spanning over four decades, aims to bridge racial and political divides while addressing critical issues facing Georgians.

In his announcement, Thurmond emphasized his commitment to “fight for working families, protect and expand access to healthcare, and build an education system that creates multiple pathways to success.” He also highlighted his campaign slogan, “One Georgia,” which reflects his vision of uniting the state.

Thurmond’s track record speaks volumes. As DeKalb County CEO, he stabilized the county’s finances, leaving $150 million in the bank and implementing a 10-year capital improvement program. He also played a pivotal role in rescuing the DeKalb County school system from losing its accreditation during his tenure as interim superintendent.

During a recent interview, Thurmond shared his perspective on the challenges ahead. “We are at a critical moment in the history of our nation,” he said, referencing cuts to social programs and the need for grassroots action. “We have to put boots on the ground and recognize that people will rise to the occasion.”

Thurmond also addressed the importance of connecting with voters across the state, from urban centers to rural communities. “Many of the problems affecting inner-city Atlanta are the same problems we’re seeing in rural Georgia,” he noted. “If you solve one, you can help solve the other.”

As one of only three Black individuals to win statewide office in Georgia, Thurmond is now vying to become the state’s first Black governor. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “The odds of me being here are a gazillion to one. But I want to be an example that, yes, you can. All you have to do is keep the faith.”

Thurmond joins a competitive Democratic field that includes state Sen. Jason Esteves, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and others. On the Republican side, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Attorney General Chris Carr are among those seeking their party’s nomination.

With a focus on uniting Georgians and addressing pressing issues, Thurmond’s campaign promises to be one to watch in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Michael Thurmond Announces Bid for Georgia Governor was originally published on majicatl.com