NBA YoungBoy Has The Most Billboard 200 Entries in Rap History

NBA YoungBoy Has Most Billboard 200 Entries in Rap History

Published on August 8, 2025

JMBLYA Dallas 2019
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

NBA YoungBoy has officially cemented his place in music history.

According to VIBE, the rap artist now has the most entries on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This monumental achievement was marked by the debut of his 34th project, MASA, which entered the chart at No. 6 after moving 49,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.

This milestone places the Baton Rouge native ahead of Bay Area legend E-40, who previously held the record with 33 charting albums. Since his debut on the Billboard 200 in 2017 with the mixtape AI YoungBoy, YoungBoy has maintained an unparalleled pace, releasing 34 charting projects in just eight years. This level of productivity is unmatched in modern rap history and places him second only to the Grateful Dead (88 albums) for the most charted albums overall since 2010.

At just 25 years old, YoungBoy has surpassed iconic rap legends such as Snoop Dogg (30 albums), Gucci Mane (29), Tech N9ne (29), Lil Wayne (24), Nas (24), JAY-Z (23), and 2Pac (21). His ability to achieve this feat at such a young age makes his accomplishment not only historic but unprecedented.

What makes YoungBoy’s dominance even more remarkable is the adversity he has faced outside of music. Despite legal challenges, including federal firearm charges and house arrest in Utah, he has continued to release music and connect with fans. Earlier this year, he even received a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump, further highlighting the resilience that has defined his career.

YoungBoy’s consistency, prolific output, and unwavering connection with his fanbase have carved out a unique lane for him in the hip-hop industry. While critics may debate his content or persona, his impact on the music world is undeniable. In an era of rapid consumption and fleeting attention spans, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven that relentless dedication and engagement can lead to historic achievements.

