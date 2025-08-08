25-Year-Old Time Capsule To Be Opened in Fulton County

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

A fascinating piece of history is set to be unveiled next week as Fulton County officials prepare to open a time capsule sealed 25 years ago. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the event will take place at the Fulton County Assembly Hall on August 15, offering a unique glimpse into the cultural and civic milestones of the year 2000.

A Look Back in Time

The time capsule was a collaborative effort by Fulton County Justice Partners, the Atlanta History Center, and Fulton County Arts and Culture. It contains contributions from various county offices, including the Probate Court, District Attorney’s Office, State Court, and more. These items were carefully selected to reflect the cultural and civic landscape of the time.

The year 2000 was particularly significant for Fulton County, marked by the opening of the Justice Center Tower. Probate Court Chief Judge Kenya Johnson highlighted the importance of the capsule, stating, “The opening of the 2025 time capsule serves as a unique glimpse of Fulton County’s history… what will be revealed in the capsule and what we will set to be opened in 2050 will serve as a historical reference for many of the same experiences we face today in Fulton County.”

What’s Next?

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The unveiling of the time capsule’s contents will coincide with an exhibit at the Atlanta History Center titled “Fulton Through the Years,” further celebrating the county’s rich history.

Looking ahead, Fulton County residents will have the opportunity to contribute to a new time capsule later this year. Set to be sealed in October, this capsule will be opened in 2050, allowing future generations to reflect on the present-day experiences and milestones of the community.

A Community Effort

David Manuel, Director of Fulton Arts and Culture, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the Atlanta History Center, stating, “We are always excited to support the work and efforts of our justice partners for this 25-year capsule opening.”

As the county prepares to open this window into the past, it also invites its residents to contribute to the legacy of the future. The unveiling promises to be a moment of reflection, celebration, and anticipation for what lies ahead.

25-Year-Old Time Capsule To Be Opened in Fulton County was originally published on majicatl.com