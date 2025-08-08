Listen Live
Active Shooter Reported Near Emory University Campus

Published on August 8, 2025

Active Shooter Alert
Source: R1 Digital / R1

Location: Emory Point, Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA
Date: August 8, 2025

An active shooter incident has been reported near Emory University, specifically at Emory Point on Clifton Road, which is across the street from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The situation has prompted a lockdown of Emory University, Emory University Hospital, and the surrounding area.

Key Details:

  • Incident Alert: Emory University issued an alert around 4 p.m., advising individuals to “RUN, HIDE, FIGHT” and avoid the CVS located at Emory Point.
  • Police Response: Law enforcement has responded in full force, with dozens of police vehicles on the scene. Some vehicles were reportedly damaged by gunfire.
  • Witness Accounts: Gunshots were heard near the CDC campus, and the area remains under heavy police presence.
  • Road Closures: Clifton Road NE between Briarcliff Road NE and Haygood Drive is closed, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

About Emory Point:

Emory Point is a mixed-use development featuring residential units, retail shops, and restaurants. It is located near Emory University and the CDC, catering to professionals, students, and medical staff.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.

SOURCE: Fox 5 Atlanta

Active Shooter Reported Near Emory University Campus  was originally published on majicatl.com

