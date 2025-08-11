Emory Point Shooting: Slain Officer Remembered, CDC Security Concerns

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

A devastating shooting near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta on August 8, 2025, has left the community in mourning. The incident, which unfolded at a CVS in the Emory Point complex, claimed the lives of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose and the suspected gunman, Patrick Joseph White. Here’s what we know so far:

The Incident

Gunfire erupted at approximately 4:50 p.m. at the CVS on Clifton Road, directly across from the CDC’s main campus. The suspect, Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw, was armed with five firearms, including a long rifle. Authorities reported that White attempted to enter the CDC campus before crossing the street and opening fire. Several CDC buildings were struck by bullets, and the area was placed on lockdown.

Officer David Rose, 33, was fatally shot upon exiting his vehicle to respond to the scene. White was later found dead on the second floor of the CVS. Investigators have not yet determined whether his fatal wound was self-inflicted or caused by law enforcement.

Officer Rose, a U.S. Marine veteran and top graduate of the police academy, leaves behind a wife, two children, and a third child on the way. Known for his courage and dedication, Rose was deeply committed to serving his community. His family has established a GoFundMe to support his wife and children during this difficult time.

Four other individuals were treated for stress and anxiety but were not physically harmed.

White’s father revealed that his son had been struggling with depression and had become fixated on the COVID-19 vaccine, which he believed had caused him harm. Investigators are still working to determine White’s motive, and no evidence has been found to confirm that the CDC was specifically targeted.

Community and Institutional Response

The shooting has prompted an outpouring of grief and support from the community. A memorial for Officer Rose has been set up outside the CDC gates, and local leaders, including Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, have expressed their condolences.

CDC employees, shaken by the attack, are demanding stronger security measures, counseling services, and action against vaccine misinformation before returning to work. The CDC’s new director, Susan Monarez, emphasized the agency’s commitment to supporting its staff and ensuring their safety.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is leading the investigation, with assistance from the FBI and other agencies. Authorities have recovered multiple firearms from the scene and are continuing to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

The tragedy has highlighted the risks faced by law enforcement officers and the need for enhanced security measures in public spaces. Officer Rose’s sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of those who serve to protect their communities.

As the investigation continues, the community remains united in grief and determination to support those affected by this senseless act of violence.

Emory Point Shooting: Slain Officer Remembered, CDC Security Concerns was originally published on majicatl.com