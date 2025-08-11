Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Entertainment

Drake Continues To Promote Upcoming Album "Iceman" During Livestream

Drake Continues To Promote Upcoming Album “Iceman” During Livestream

Drake is keeping fans guessing as he continues to tease his upcoming album, "Iceman."

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland/WireImage / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Drake is keeping fans guessing as he continues to tease his upcoming album, “Iceman.”

The rapper recently went live on Kick with streamers Adin Ross, xQc, and his longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor. During the stream, Drake gave a glimpse into how hard he’s been working on the album, saying, “I’ll stay up all night recording for Iceman… I just want to feel it.” He even joked about partying outside during the recording process and coming back to the studio to finish tracks.

Even though there’s no release date or tracklist yet, Drizzy has already dropped two songs from the project. The first single, “What Did I Miss?”, started strong by debuting at number two on the charts, but it quickly dropped and is now outside the top 30. The second single, “Which One?” featuring UK rapper Central Cee, didn’t do much better. It entered the charts at number 23—Drake’s lowest-charting single since 2017’s “Signs.”

Related Stories

Still, Drake doesn’t seem too bothered. While on stage during his tour stop in the Netherlands, he told fans, “I didn’t get here by being a snake or a d*ckhead. I got here by being good to people… That’s why I’m still on stage in 2025.” He’s currently on his first European tour in six years and shared a post saying, “Tired…too many bangers,” which hints that *Iceman* might be packed with hits.

The Kick livestream also had some viral moments. At one point, Drake told a funny story about thinking fans were about to rob him. When Adin asked where he was, Drake joked, “I’m outside, daddy,” which quickly made the rounds on social media.

Whether fans love the new songs or not, Drake knows how to stay in the spotlight. With Iceman still on the way, people are watching closely to see what he does next.

 

Drake Continues To Promote Upcoming Album “Iceman” During Livestream  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close