Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Fans of the late rapper XXXTENTACION were feeling emotional this week after his son, Gekyume Onfroy, started first grade.

His mother, Jenesis Sanchez, shared a sweet photo of him on her Instagram Story to celebrate the big day. “First grade,” she wrote, clearly proud of her growing boy. The picture quickly made its way around the internet, and fans were full of love and support for the little one.

XXXTENTACION, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, passed away in June 2018. He was just 20 years old and Jenesis was pregnant with Gekyume at the time. Their son was born in January 2019, about seven months later. Ever since then, fans have been kind and caring anytime Gekyume is seen or mentioned online. They know how much he means to XXXTENTACION’s legacy.

Even though he’s no longer here, X still has a huge following. His fans have stuck with him through everything, and his music continues to be loved all over the world. Songs like “SAD!,” “Moonlight,” and “Jocelyn Flores” are still streamed by millions. His albums “17” and *?* are seen as some of his best work. He talked a lot about real emotions like pain, sadness, love, and mental health, which helped a lot of people feel understood.

His fanbase is one of the most loyal out there. People still talk about him, share his lyrics, and celebrate his life. That’s why moments like Gekyume starting first grade feel extra special to fans. They see him as a reminder of his father’s life and impact.

Gekyume may be young, but he’s already loved by many around the world. As he starts this new chapter in school, fans are happy to see him doing well and growing up surrounded by love and support. His dad may be gone, but his memory lives on through both his music and his son.

XXXTENTACION’s Son Kicks Off 1st Grade In Adorable Pic From His Mom was originally published on hiphopwired.com