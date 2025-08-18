Georgia SNAP Call Center Remains Offline Following Cyberattack

Source: MUNTHITA LAMLUE / Getty

The call center serving Georgia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients has been offline for over three weeks following a cyberattack on July 28. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the attack, which involved automated bots targeting a third-party call center, has disrupted access for many benefit cardholders.

What Happened?

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) reported that the cyberattack targeted the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system operated by Conduent, a third-party vendor managing the call center. This system allows EBT recipients to check card balances, review account information, and manage their benefits. The attack caused a service disruption and attempted to improperly access user accounts.

Although the system briefly came back online, officials shut it down again as a precaution. The call center has remained offline since, and an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

A Broader Issue

This incident is not isolated. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), similar cyberattacks have been reported in six other states, including Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Virginia. These attacks highlight a growing trend of fraud attempts targeting call center environments and IVR systems.

A spokesperson for Conduent stated, “We maintain robust processes and technologies to help states detect and prevent suspicious activity. As fraud tactics continue to evolve nationwide, our strategies and safeguards evolve in lockstep with our state clients to meet those challenges and mitigate risk.”

The USDA is working closely with state and federal partners, as well as law enforcement, to ensure the integrity and safety of the system.

Impact on SNAP Recipients

With the call center still out of service, SNAP recipients are being urged to take proactive measures to secure their accounts. DHS recommends the following steps:

Lock EBT cards between purchases.

between purchases. Change PINs regularly.

regularly. Monitor accounts for suspicious activity.

In some cases, replacement cards may be issued as officials work to restore full service.

What to Do If You Need Help

For those needing assistance, DHS advises contacting the Customer Contact Center at 1-877-423-4746 or emailing customerservicedhs@dhs.ga.gov. While the call center remains offline, these alternative channels can provide support.

What’s Next?

As the investigation continues, officials are working to restore full service and implement additional safeguards to prevent future attacks. SNAP recipients are encouraged to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their benefits.

This incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, particularly for systems that millions of Americans rely on for essential services.

