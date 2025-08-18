Listen Live
Local

Georgia SNAP Call Center Remains Offline After Cyberattack

Georgia SNAP Call Center Remains Offline Following Cyberattack

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IT support concept. Businessman touching virtual interface button for technical assistance, modern technology support, technical services, help desk solutions, digital innovation, network management.
Source: MUNTHITA LAMLUE / Getty

The call center serving Georgia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients has been offline for over three weeks following a cyberattack on July 28. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, the attack, which involved automated bots targeting a third-party call center, has disrupted access for many benefit cardholders.

What Happened?

The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) reported that the cyberattack targeted the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system operated by Conduent, a third-party vendor managing the call center. This system allows EBT recipients to check card balances, review account information, and manage their benefits. The attack caused a service disruption and attempted to improperly access user accounts.

Related Stories

Although the system briefly came back online, officials shut it down again as a precaution. The call center has remained offline since, and an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

A Broader Issue

This incident is not isolated. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), similar cyberattacks have been reported in six other states, including Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Virginia. These attacks highlight a growing trend of fraud attempts targeting call center environments and IVR systems.

A spokesperson for Conduent stated, “We maintain robust processes and technologies to help states detect and prevent suspicious activity. As fraud tactics continue to evolve nationwide, our strategies and safeguards evolve in lockstep with our state clients to meet those challenges and mitigate risk.”

The USDA is working closely with state and federal partners, as well as law enforcement, to ensure the integrity and safety of the system.

Impact on SNAP Recipients

With the call center still out of service, SNAP recipients are being urged to take proactive measures to secure their accounts. DHS recommends the following steps:

  • Lock EBT cards between purchases.
  • Change PINs regularly.
  • Monitor accounts for suspicious activity.

In some cases, replacement cards may be issued as officials work to restore full service.

What to Do If You Need Help

For those needing assistance, DHS advises contacting the Customer Contact Center at 1-877-423-4746 or emailing customerservicedhs@dhs.ga.gov. While the call center remains offline, these alternative channels can provide support.

What’s Next?

As the investigation continues, officials are working to restore full service and implement additional safeguards to prevent future attacks. SNAP recipients are encouraged to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their benefits.

This incident underscores the importance of robust cybersecurity measures, particularly for systems that millions of Americans rely on for essential services.

Georgia SNAP Call Center Remains Offline Following Cyberattack  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close