Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

At just 25, Bay Swag has been making waves in the club scene since he was nine years old. His dedication to traditional promotion methods sets him apart from his peers. “Everywhere I’ve been going, they always say a lot of young guys don’t think they need it,” he explained about radio appearances. “Face to face time is the best… people get to see your personality.”

This approach has paid dividends, with Future cosigning his collaboration with A Boogie. “Played a song. He just told me play it back like two or three times. He like, ‘this the one,'” Bay Swag recalled of their Miami encounter. “That coming from him… means something.”

Bay Swag’s album title “Damaged Thoughts” reflects his belief that “all of our thoughts is damaged in some way.” The project draws from deeply personal experiences, including his father’s wrongful conviction and 10-year incarceration, and his mother’s recent cancer battle.

“She rung the bell not too long ago,” he shared about his mother’s recovery, adding that she just needs “one more little thing and then it’s over with.” These experiences have made the studio his therapy: “I really treat the mic as therapy. I go to talk to the mic.”

When discussing New York’s musical identity, Bay Swag acknowledged the blending of regional sounds. “It’s not just New York, it’s everywhere,” he observed. “There’s Los Angeles artists that sound like New York artists… it’s all blended.”

He believes drill music has become New York’s signature sound, though he notes it’s now global: “Literally the whole world” is doing drill music.





With a documentary in development and tour dates approaching, Bay Swag remains focused on authentic connections. His advice reflects his journey: “Sometimes in life you might think things not working out or it’s taking too long… but you gotta just wait your turn. Patience is key.”

The rapper’s commitment to earning his place in the industry, combined with high-profile collaborations featuring Young Thug and Meek Mill, positions him as one of New York’s most promising talents.



