Listen Live
Entertainment

Drake Gets His Own Amazon Warehouse For Official Merch

Fair Trade: Drake Launches Virtual Amazon Warehouse For His Merch

Selling the Drizzy body pillow we never knew we needed.

Published on August 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Official Drake Face Mask
Source: DRAKE’S WAREHOUSE VIA AMAZON / DRAKE’S WAREHOUSE VIA AMAZON

 

Drake has launched his official merch line in a big way. The rapper has his own virtual warehouse on Amazon.

As per Complex, Drake is giving his fans yet another way to shop with the boy. This week, the global e-commerce site unveiled Drake’s Warehouse, a landing page dedicated to selling new pieces that do not carry the October’s Very Own label. Included in the initial sale are items ranging from limited edition vinyl to branded clothing. As expected, there are non-traditional merch, which align with his Certified Lover Boy persona.

Related Stories

The Drake Body Pillow is exactly that – a sleep support that features a photograph of him wearing a hair bonnet while under bed sheets branded vertically throughout. We also get some stuffed dolls in the form of the canine featured on his recent For All The Dogs album and a sky blue scorpion plushy. Also not to be missed is the Official Drake Face Mask, which features him sort of hitting his infamous duck lip face.

You can shop Drake’s Warehouse on Amazon here.

Fair Trade: Drake Launches Virtual Amazon Warehouse For His Merch  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close