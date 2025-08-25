Listen Live
Memphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Will Never Speak To Dame Dash Again

Is the Roc-a-fella co-founder and Cake-A-Holic a habitual line stepper?

Published on August 25, 2025

Def Jam Island Records Party
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

It seems that some diamonds are not forever. Memphis Bleek says JAY-Z will most likely never speak to Dame Dash again.

Bleek made another appearance on the Drinks Champs podcast and shared his opinion on the former partners’ relationship and the Brooklyn MC gave the Hip-Hop community updates regarding his Roc Solid podcast and more. As expected N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN started reminiscing on how great the Roc-A-Fella Records run was. While he was happy to discuss the crew’s heyday, his body language visibly changed when asked on whether he thinks JAY-Z and Dame Dash will ever speak again.

“No” he responded. “I feel like a line was crossed, man,” Memphis Bleek continued. “N*ggas crossed a line that’s no return, bro. Them Art of Dialogue interviews—I don’t know how much n*ggas get paid for that sh*t or whatever, but it’s like when you speak on personal issues, a man’s kids, a man’s integrity.”

The “Like That” rapper went on to remind the world that Dame made some questionable comments about JAY-Z while Hov was fighting sexual assault claims earlier this year. “How do you even talk to a n*gga about a n*gga who talked about him like that? I don’t even know how to bring that conversation up to a man that’s been ridiculed and dragged through the media by a n*gga that you called your bro, that would question your integrity. How do you even bring that up?” 

While Dame Dash has said that he would be open to reconciling with JAY-Z in the past, he has also accused Jigga of betrayal, befriending snitches and bad business practices. You can see Memphis Bleek discuss the situation below. 

Memphis Bleek Says JAY-Z Will Never Speak To Dame Dash Again  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

