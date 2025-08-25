Listen Live
Entertainment

Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Fold That Up Right Now: Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez

Drake commented on a resurfaced Tory Lanez interview with Rob Markman, throwing a jab at the journalist while calling for Lanez's freedom.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake has made it known that his support of Tory Lanez is unyielding, doing so once more in the form of a comment on social media. When an Instagram account shared an older Tory Lanez interview, Drake commented on the clip while taking a jab at the journalist and ending the salvo, calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom.

X account Kurrco shared a clip of a Tory Lanez interview with Genius’ Rob Markman. In the clip, Lanez is seen reciting Lil Wayne’s verse from the track “Cannon” from the Dedication 2 mixtape. Lanez ends the display of reciting Weezy’s bars by passing it off to Markman, but he didn’t know the ending line.

Related Stories

While we couldn’t find the account where the resurfaced clip was initially shared, Kurrco noted that Drake replied to the clip, writing, “Of course this goof markman couldn’t finish the bar…free Tory.”

Markman caught wind of the Drake shot and responded with, “but if I start calling you names you gonna sue,” with a laughing emoji.

While it appears that Drake hasn’t responded to Rob Markman’s return jab, the Canadian superstar’s “free Tory” comment adds to his long-running stance in seeking freedom for his fellow countryman.

Photo: Getty

Fold That Up Right Now: Drake Doubles Down On Support Of Tory Lanez  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close