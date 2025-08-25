Listen Live
Pop Culture

Lil Nas X Faces Felony Charges After LA Incident

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to four felony charges including battery on police officers after bizarre LA incident.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS


The “Industry Baby” rapper is in serious legal trouble after a bizarre incident on the streets of Los Angeles that has fans wondering what’s really going on with their favorite artist.

What Went Down in LA

Lil Nas X is now facing four felony charges, including battery on a police officer, after reports surfaced of him running around naked on a busy boulevard in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the situation escalated quickly when police arrived on the scene to respond to calls about the unusual behavior.

Related Stories

Things took a dramatic turn when officers attempted to intervene. Sources claim that Lil Nas X charged at the responding officers, allegedly injuring at least three of them in the process. While it’s hard to imagine the typically mild-mannered artist causing physical harm to anyone, the charges suggest the incident was more serious than fans might expect.

The rapper was also hit with resisting arrest charges, adding to his mounting legal troubles. If convicted on all counts, he could be looking at significant prison time—a reality that has shocked supporters who know him as a sweet, creative artist who’s always been open about his struggles.

In his latest court appearance, Lil Nas X entered a not-guilty plea to all charges. His bail has been set at $75,000, which suggests the court views this as a serious matter requiring substantial financial commitment.

If he’s released on bail, the conditions are strict. He’ll need to stay away from all illegal substances and complete a comprehensive outpatient treatment program. These requirements indicate that authorities may suspect underlying issues that contributed to the incident.

The stakes are high for the young artist. Even with his not-guilty plea, if he’s found guilty of these felony charges, prison time remains a real possibility.

Community Concern

Fans and fellow artists are expressing genuine worry about Lil Nas X’s wellbeing. This incident represents a significant departure from his usual public persona, raising questions about what might be happening behind the scenes.

The entertainment community is rallying around him, hoping he gets the support he needs.



Lil Nas X Faces Felony Charges After LA Incident  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close