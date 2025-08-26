“Power Book II: Ghost” Star Alix Lapri Arrested In DeKalb County

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

Alix Lapri, known for her role as Effie Morales in the Starz hit series Power Book II: Ghost, was recently arrested in DeKalb County, Georgia. The actress and singer-songwriter, whose full name is Alexus Lapri Geier, faced charges of disorderly conduct and cruelty to children in the third degree.

According to reports from WSB-TV, Lapri was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Monday, August 18, 2025, shortly before 5 p.m. She spent over 24 hours in custody before being released. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, as court records have yet to provide further information about the events leading to her arrest. The incident reportedly occurred on August 10.

Lapri has not addressed the arrest publicly or on her social media platforms.

Alix Lapri has made a name for herself in both the music and acting industries. She began her career in 2011, signing with Crown World Entertainment and collaborating with fellow artist Jacob Latimore on song covers, including a rendition of Usher and Alicia Keys’ “My Boo.” In 2012, she released her debut extended play, I Am Alix Lapri, which received positive reviews.

Her acting career has also flourished, with notable roles in Den of Thieves alongside Gerard Butler and 50 Cent, in addition to her prominent role in the Power franchise.

As the story develops, fans and followers await further updates regarding the charges and any potential legal proceedings.