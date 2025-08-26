UGA Halts Fraternity Pledging After Misconduct Claims

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The University of Georgia (UGA) has taken decisive action by pausing all pledging activities for its Sigma Chi fraternity chapter. This move follows serious allegations of hazing and alcohol abuse, prompting an investigation and raising concerns about student safety within Greek life organizations on campus.

The issue came to light on August 12, 2025, when the university received a formal complaint detailing instances of “gross student misconduct and abuse” within the fraternity. The report made several alarming claims, including that incoming freshmen pledges were coerced into drinking alcohol far beyond their capacity. Another specific allegation stated that fraternity leaders required potential new members to send videos of themselves chugging alcohol over the summer as part of the pledging process.

Upon receiving the complaint, university officials reported it to campus police. However, since the Sigma Chi fraternity house is located off-campus, the investigation was transferred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which now leads the inquiry.

In response to the investigation, UGA implemented what it describes as standard operating procedure for such situations. A university spokesperson confirmed, “Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure.” This immediate suspension of pledging activities is designed to prevent any further potential harm while the allegations are thoroughly examined.

The initial complaint also implicated another fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. According to the university, this chapter was also subject to a review. However, after a comprehensive assessment, Sigma Alpha Epsilon was cleared and has since been permitted to resume its activities.

The national organization of Sigma Chi has responded to the investigation. Michael Church, the executive director of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity, issued a statement to WSB-TV, addressing the situation. He confirmed that the fraternity is aware of the investigation and that the UGA chapter is fully cooperating with both the university and local law enforcement.

“We are actively collaborating with the University of Georgia as we begin our own investigation, and we will hold any members accountable who are found to be in violation of our policies or principles,” Church stated. He also reaffirmed the fraternity’s broader values, noting, “Sigma Chi is committed to a healthy and safe fraternal experience for all members and prospective members and is a well-established leader in this regard.”

UGA Halts Fraternity Pledging After Misconduct Claims was originally published on majicatl.com