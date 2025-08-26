Listen Live
Local

UGA Halts Fraternity Pledging After Misconduct Claims

Published on August 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Athens, Georgia, University of Georgia school campus, North Campus Quad, historic marker
Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

The University of Georgia (UGA) has taken decisive action by pausing all pledging activities for its Sigma Chi fraternity chapter. This move follows serious allegations of hazing and alcohol abuse, prompting an investigation and raising concerns about student safety within Greek life organizations on campus.

The issue came to light on August 12, 2025, when the university received a formal complaint detailing instances of “gross student misconduct and abuse” within the fraternity. The report made several alarming claims, including that incoming freshmen pledges were coerced into drinking alcohol far beyond their capacity. Another specific allegation stated that fraternity leaders required potential new members to send videos of themselves chugging alcohol over the summer as part of the pledging process.

Related Stories

Upon receiving the complaint, university officials reported it to campus police. However, since the Sigma Chi fraternity house is located off-campus, the investigation was transferred to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which now leads the inquiry.

In response to the investigation, UGA implemented what it describes as standard operating procedure for such situations. A university spokesperson confirmed, “Pausing all potential new member activity for an individual organization while a review is conducted is standard operating procedure.” This immediate suspension of pledging activities is designed to prevent any further potential harm while the allegations are thoroughly examined.

The initial complaint also implicated another fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon. According to the university, this chapter was also subject to a review. However, after a comprehensive assessment, Sigma Alpha Epsilon was cleared and has since been permitted to resume its activities.

The national organization of Sigma Chi has responded to the investigation. Michael Church, the executive director of the Sigma Chi International Fraternity, issued a statement to WSB-TV, addressing the situation. He confirmed that the fraternity is aware of the investigation and that the UGA chapter is fully cooperating with both the university and local law enforcement.

“We are actively collaborating with the University of Georgia as we begin our own investigation, and we will hold any members accountable who are found to be in violation of our policies or principles,” Church stated. He also reaffirmed the fraternity’s broader values, noting, “Sigma Chi is committed to a healthy and safe fraternal experience for all members and prospective members and is a well-established leader in this regard.”

UGA Halts Fraternity Pledging After Misconduct Claims  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Entertainment

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close