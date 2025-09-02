August Alsina has finally confirmed his long-rumored relationship.

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The New Orleans native and his rumored boyfriend, Zu, finally confirmed their relationship on social media, which comes years after they were first spotted together.

Fans first learned about the pair back in November 2022, when August appeared on the reality series, Surreal Life. During the season finale, Alsina seemingly came out and introduced “his love” to the world.

“What do you know, love showed up, but in a new way,” he said at the time. “I want to share that and honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaches me so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all constructs that one would say love is suppose to be or love should look like.”

Even after introducing his other half on the show, the couple kept their relationship relatively private over the years. But, following their recent club hosting in Atlanta, August, 32, shared photos of him and Zu, who is 22, according to Hollywood Unlocked, stating they had been locked in for five years. That’s when social media users started doing throwing grooming allegations Alsina’s way, which led to the couple finally confirming their relationship while responding to these rumors.

On September 1, 2025, Zu broke his silence to confirm the relationship rumors, saying he “hope this clears up any confusion.”

“This my first and only time addressing this, I don’t give a f**k about any external validation whatsoever,” he began in his lengthy caption. “I don’t need anyone’s likeness, But I’m a grown a** man, with his own mind and free will…if I ever do anything it’s because I want to do it. l met August when I was already of age, an adult. Aug didn’t even know me when I was 16 or 17…not sure where that came from.. yea there’s a slight age difference but y’all pick and chooses who to judge when it comes to that.” Zu continued, “We will have known each other for 5 years toward the end of the year, so he’s speaking in future terms because that’s where we plan to make it. I know I’m not an internet person and prioritize my peace before anything, and protect my relationship, because the media at times can seep in and tarnish beautiful dynamics.” “August is my boyfriend, and we’re happy with each other, simple…But I can see how being quiet, and trying to protect something of value to you, can allow some people to spin the narrative and create a bunch of different scenarios which aren’t true,” he wrote. “Aug gives me a GREAT life, & I’m thankful. What y’all don’t know is, that I run this relationship…l call the shots, August just shows up and supports me in whatever I want to do. He supports my dream, He IS A DREAM! Nothing is ever forced on either end, hope this clears up any confusion…stay fly.”

August showed his support for his boyfriend’s statement by reposting his lengthy response on his Instagram Story, adding, “My bul be chillin, all mysterious [and] sht. But I loveeee when the Yung God speaks!!”

On X, he made a statement of his own, writing: “Hey @Grok, pls sum this up because the Yung God has spoke! Grok: The message seems to be a collective gathering, letting them know to play somewhere, where it’s safe… cus playing w/ them AIN’T IT!! & that’s on the Ancestral Lineage who comes thru w/ a vengeance!”

The post August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’ appeared first on Bossip.

August Alsina Finally Confirms Relationship With Younger Boo Zu, Shuts Down Grooming Allegations: ‘Y’all Pick And Choose Who To Judge’ was originally published on bossip.com