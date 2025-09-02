Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Source: Erik S. Lesser / Getty

Georgia is buzzing with excitement as 11 lucky Powerball tickets sold across the state have each won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing. While no one claimed the massive jackpot, these winners still have plenty to celebrate.

The winning tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers (8, 23, 25, 40, 53) and the red Powerball (5). The Georgia Lottery confirmed the locations where these winning tickets were sold:

4 Mile Grocery – Mineral Bluff

– Mineral Bluff Neighborhood Petroleum – Conyers

– Conyers Friendly Express – Brunswick

– Brunswick J&S Food Mart – Gainesville

– Gainesville Racetrac – Kennesaw

– Kennesaw Rome Liquor & Tobacco – Rome

– Rome Zippy – Vienna

– Vienna Harrys – Athens

– Athens Racetrac – Dalton

– Dalton BP West – Gray

– Gray Flash Food – Waycross

The Jackpot Continues to Grow

While these winners celebrate their $50,000 prizes, the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to an eye-watering $1.3 billion. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, offering players another chance at life-changing winnings.

Claiming Your Prize

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

For those holding a winning ticket worth more than $601, prizes must be claimed at the Georgia Lottery headquarters in Atlanta. Smaller prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery district office, by mail, or through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for online tickets, while instant ticket winners have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their winnings.

A Reminder for Future Players

As the jackpot continues to grow, excitement is sure to build. Don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly. Who knows? The next big winner could be you!

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing was originally published on majicatl.com