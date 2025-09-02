Listen Live
Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Published on September 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Big Game Lottery Jackpot at $220 million
Source: Erik S. Lesser / Getty

Georgia is buzzing with excitement as 11 lucky Powerball tickets sold across the state have each won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing. While no one claimed the massive jackpot, these winners still have plenty to celebrate.

The winning tickets matched four of the five white ball numbers (8, 23, 25, 40, 53) and the red Powerball (5). The Georgia Lottery confirmed the locations where these winning tickets were sold:

  • 4 Mile Grocery – Mineral Bluff
  • Neighborhood Petroleum – Conyers
  • Friendly Express – Brunswick
  • J&S Food Mart – Gainesville
  • Racetrac – Kennesaw
  • Rome Liquor & Tobacco – Rome
  • Zippy – Vienna
  • Harrys – Athens
  • Racetrac – Dalton
  • BP West – Gray
  • Flash Food – Waycross

The Jackpot Continues to Grow

While these winners celebrate their $50,000 prizes, the Powerball jackpot has now climbed to an eye-watering $1.3 billion. The next drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night, offering players another chance at life-changing winnings.

Claiming Your Prize

For those holding a winning ticket worth more than $601, prizes must be claimed at the Georgia Lottery headquarters in Atlanta. Smaller prizes of $600 or less can be claimed at any Georgia Lottery district office, by mail, or through the Georgia Lottery’s website or mobile app.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for online tickets, while instant ticket winners have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their winnings.

A Reminder for Future Players

As the jackpot continues to grow, excitement is sure to build. Don’t forget to check your tickets and play responsibly. Who knows? The next big winner could be you!

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing  was originally published on majicatl.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025
14 Items
Entertainment

Royal Baddie Alert: French Montana Engaged To Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

REVISED - Laptop Giveaway
Contests

Hot @ Nite’s Random Laptop Giveaway

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Celebrity

The Lo’ Down: Lil Nas X, India Love, and Cardi B

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Bill Walsh at Stanford
Sports

Super Bowl-Winning Head Coaches Who Were Head Coaches In College

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close