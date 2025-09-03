Arrington Urges New Nominees After Rejecting Fulton Election Board Picks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A political dispute has emerged in Fulton County as Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. announced his refusal to support Republican nominees for the county’s Board of Registration and Elections. As reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, Arrington cited legal requirements and procedural norms as the basis for his decision, sparking a broader debate over the nomination and appointment process.

The Legal Argument

In a detailed statement, Arrington emphasized that the law mandates four affirmative votes from the Board of Commissioners for any official action to be taken. He referenced U.S. Supreme Court precedents, Georgia law, and Fulton County’s own code to support his stance. According to Arrington, nominations and appointments are distinct processes, and the failure to secure the required votes means the county cannot act.

“The law requires four affirmative votes for the board of commissioners to take official action,” Arrington stated. “Unless there are four affirmative votes, the county is legally unable to act.”

The GOP Lawsuit

The Fulton County Republican Party has filed a lawsuit after two of its nominees, Julie Adams and Jason Frazier, failed to gain approval. Arrington characterized the lawsuit as an attempt to undermine the established process, describing it as an “attack on democracy” and an effort to “move the goalposts” after the fact.

Arrington also pointed to historical examples at the state and federal levels where nominees from both parties were rejected or withdrawn, framing such outcomes as a normal part of the democratic process.

A Call for New Nominees

The Commission has already voted twice on the GOP nominees, filing the matter without action. Arrington urged the Fulton GOP to submit new names for consideration, aligning with county procedures. He argued that requiring approval of specific candidates would infringe on commissioners’ discretion and First Amendment rights.

Broader Implications

This dispute highlights the ongoing challenges in filling election board seats in Fulton County, with legal battles continuing to unfold. Arrington’s statement underscored the importance of accountability and checks and balances in the nomination process, asserting that failed nominations are a feature, not a flaw, of democracy.

As the legal challenges proceed, the outcome of this dispute could have significant implications for the governance of Fulton County’s election board and the broader political landscape in Georgia.

Arrington Urges New Nominees After Rejecting Fulton Election Board Picks was originally published on majicatl.com