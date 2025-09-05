ICE Arrests 450 at Hyundai EV Plant in Georgia’s Biggest Raid

Source: Handout / Getty

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out a large-scale raid on Thursday at Hyundai’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing site in Bryan County, Georgia. The operation, which targeted the construction site of an adjacent EV battery plant, resulted in the apprehension of 450 individuals. This site, spanning 3,000 acres, is one of Georgia’s most prominent manufacturing locations and has been celebrated as the state’s largest economic development project.

The $7.6 billion Hyundai plant, which began producing EVs a year ago, employs approximately 1,200 people. While the EV manufacturing operations were not disrupted, construction on the battery plant was brought to a halt as federal agents executed a search warrant. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that the raid was part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes. However, DHS did not disclose whether any arrests were made beyond the 450 individuals detained.

Video footage from the scene showed workers in yellow safety vests being instructed to cease all activities immediately. A Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agent, wearing a tactical vest, announced to workers, “We’re Homeland Security. We have a search warrant for the whole site. We need construction to cease immediately.” Georgia State Patrol troopers assisted federal authorities by blocking roads leading to the site, ensuring the operation proceeded without interference.

Hyundai, in partnership with LG Energy Solution, is constructing the battery plant under the joint venture HL-GA Battery Company. The plant, slated to open next year, is a key component of Hyundai’s EV production strategy. In a statement, the company expressed full cooperation with authorities and confirmed that construction had been paused to facilitate the investigation. Bianca Johnson, a spokesperson for Hyundai, clarified that the raid did not impact the EV plant’s operations, as production and office hours had already commenced before the site was secured.

This raid highlights the federal government’s intensified focus on immigration enforcement, particularly in industries employing large numbers of workers. The operation has sparked discussions about the challenges of balancing economic development with compliance with federal laws. As Hyundai’s EV and battery production efforts are critical to the region’s economy, the investigation’s outcome could have significant implications for the company and the state of Georgia.

