Trailblazing ATL Physician Dr. Booker T. Poe Passes Away at 89
Atlanta Mourns Dr. Booker T. Poe, Community Trailblazer in Pediatrics
Our community is mourning the loss of Dr. Booker T. Poe, one of the city’s first Black pediatricians, who passed away on August 31 at age 89. For more than 60 years, Dr. Poe dedicated his life and work to serving generations of families with compassion, advocacy, and a tireless commitment to our children’s health.
Dr. Poe opened his pediatric practice on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the 1960s, quickly earning the trust and respect of Atlanta families. He was not only a skilled physician but also a powerful force for health equity, working to improve access to preventative care and services for the city’s most vulnerable children. His work touched thousands of lives, and many credit him with helping to set a high standard for patient care in our community.
As reported by 11Alive, city officials and fellow physicians fondly remembered Dr. Poe’s many achievements. Council member Andrea Boone called him a “cornerstone for health in the community and a voice for health equity and social justice across Atlanta and beyond.” His guidance and advocacy shaped the well-being of countless Atlanta children.
Throughout his distinguished career, Dr. Poe championed efforts to expand crucial health services. He played a leading role in establishing immunization access for Medicaid recipients in Georgia and was instrumental in passing the state’s pediatric seatbelt law—clear evidence of his dedication to public health and safety.
“Dr. Poe was not only a skilled physician, but also a passionate community advocate who always placed the health and well-being of others above all else,” said Council member Michael Julian Bond. He noted Dr. Poe’s legacy of generosity, wisdom, and kindness will inspire future generations.
Longtime friend and colleague Dr. William “Bill” Cleveland described Dr. Poe as “a true giant” and a model of firm, fair, and compassionate advocacy. “His life and legacy will forever stand as a testament to excellence, equity, and service.”
As Atlanta reflects on Dr. Poe’s remarkable life, the community honors his service as a healer, mentor, and champion for justice. His legacy continues in every child he treated, every family he supported, and every doctor he mentored.
Atlanta Mourns Dr. Booker T. Poe, Community Trailblazer in Pediatrics was originally published on majicatl.com
