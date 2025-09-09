Listen Live
Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I. Link For New Collab, "Headphones"

Lecrae Links With Killer Mike & T.I. For Emotional Track, “Headphones”

Published on September 9, 2025

Lecrae has once again proven his ability to blend faith, emotion, and artistry with his latest single, “Headphones,” featuring southern rap icons Killer Mike and T.I. This powerful track, from Lecrae’s 2025 album Reconstruction, is more than just a song—it’s a heartfelt tribute to lost loved ones and hip-hop legends.

A Visual and Emotional Masterpiece

The music video for “Headphones” is a cinematic journey through grief, memory, and legacy. Lecrae is seen flipping through vinyl records etched with the faces of icons like Tupac, Nipsey Hussle, and Takeoff, while Killer Mike reflects on personal photographs of family and friends. T.I. adds his own poignant touch, sharing memories of those he’s lost. The visuals are steeped in nostalgia, with symbolic elements like albums and photographs anchoring the narrative in personal storytelling.

Thematic Depth

At its core, “Headphones” is a meditation on mortality and the enduring power of music to heal and honor. The collaboration bridges generational divides in hip-hop, blending Lecrae’s spiritual and reflective style with the grit and wisdom of Killer Mike and T.I. The result is a track that resonates deeply, both musically and emotionally.

Charting Success

Released on August 22, 2025, Reconstruction is Lecrae’s tenth studio album and features a diverse lineup of collaborators, including Fridayy, Jon Bellion, and Jackie Hill Perry. “Headphones” has already made waves, charting at No. 31 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs—a testament to Lecrae’s ability to transcend genres and connect with a broad audience.

Why It Matters

“Headphones” is more than a song; it’s an elegy that calls attention to the collective and individual grief we all carry. With its vivid visuals, lyrical sincerity, and star-studded lineup, the track is a timeless reminder of the power of remembrance and the healing force of music.

Lecrae, Killer Mike, and T.I. have delivered a masterpiece that not only honors the past but also inspires the present. “Headphones” is a must-watch and a must-listen for anyone who values the intersection of art, emotion, and legacy.

