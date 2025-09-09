Atlanta Public Schools Considering Up to 17 School Closures

Source: Philippe Gerber / Getty

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) is evaluating the possibility of closing or repurposing up to 17 schools in an effort to streamline operations and improve efficiency. This significant move could reduce the district’s total number of schools by approximately 20%, from the current 87 schools to 70.

The Reason Behind the Proposal

According to a report from Fox 5 Atlanta, APS is currently operating at a capacity designed for 70,000 students. However, actual enrollment numbers are closer to 50,000. Of these, around 10,000 students attend charter schools. This discrepancy has led to under-enrollment in several schools, making it challenging to allocate resources effectively and maintain robust educational programs.

“From a program perspective, we have schools that are very under-enrolled, and it’s hard to staff them appropriately and offer our programs in a school that has 150 or 200 students in the building,” explained Matt Sachs, a data analyst for the district.

Community Concerns

Love Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL? Get more! Join the Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The potential closures have sparked concern among community members, particularly those connected to schools on the proposed list. Jason Allen, a member of the “Go Team” supporting L.O. Kimberly Elementary in southwest Atlanta, expressed his thoughts on the matter. “Kimberly could be affected. It is on the list of proposed changes. However, this is a thriving community, a growing community,” Allen said. He remains optimistic, believing that with innovation and community support, the school can continue to thrive.

Gathering Feedback

To ensure transparency and community involvement, APS has hired consulting firm HPM to assist with the project and is hosting a series of public meetings this week. These meetings aim to gather feedback from parents, educators, and other stakeholders. The district plans to present its recommendations in November, with a final decision expected by December.

What’s Next?

The proposed closures are part of a broader effort to address the challenges of under-enrollment and resource allocation. APS officials are encouraging community members to participate in the feedback sessions to voice their concerns and suggestions.

For more information on the public meetings and updates on the proposal, visit the APS website.

Atlanta Public Schools Considering Up to 17 School Closures was originally published on majicatl.com