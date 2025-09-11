The AUC On Lockdown Among Terroristic Threats To HBCUs

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The Atlanta University Center (Clark Atlanta, Spelman College & Morehouse College) has been placed under a precautionary lockdown as several HBCUs faced terroristic threats Thursday (September 11).

In a CAU alert, obtained by The AUC Central LLC on Instagram, students were advised to shelter in place until further notice.

Although not directly targeted, both Spelman and Morehouse School of Medicine issued alerts to its students and faculty, as reported by Atlanta News First. “We are aware of threats received today by several HBCUs, including Clark Atlanta University here in the AUC,” the statement from Spelman reads. “Out of precaution and due to our close proximity, we are asking Spelman faculty, staff, and students to shelter in place and avoid the CAU campus until further notice.

“At this time, no threats have been directed toward Spelman’s campus. However, we have increased security presence across campus and at our two main entrances. Your safety remains our top priority. Please stay tuned for updates.”

Threats To Other HBCUs

The lockdowns at CAU and Spelman come as three other HBCUs were forced into lockdown following “terroristic threats” made against their campuses. As reported by USA Today, Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Virginia State University took swift action to ensure the safety of their students, faculty, and staff.

Virginia State University issued an urgent alert at 8:30 a.m. ET, closing the campus and advising everyone to stay indoors. A representative from the university confirmed the closure was due to a potential threat, urging students on campus to remain in their dorms or other safe locations.

Alabama State University also responded decisively, shutting down campus operations. In a statement to USA TODAY, the university emphasized its commitment to safety, stating, “We are working in close coordination with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to assess the situation and to ensure the safety and security of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader ASU community.”

Hampton University took similar precautions, canceling all classes and non-essential activities for September 11 and 12. The university released a statement acknowledging the potential threat and prioritizing the well-being of its community.

All three universities are working closely with law enforcement agencies to investigate the threats and ensure the safety of their campuses. While details about the nature of the threats remain undisclosed, the coordinated responses highlight the seriousness of the situation.