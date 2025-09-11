Listen Live
Entertainment

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Comments

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor, was let go by the network for his comments regarding the shooting death of Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

:

Matthew Dowd, a longtime MSNBC contributor and political consultant, was let go by the network after comments he made regarding the shooting death of conservative media figure Charlie Kirk. Matthew Dowd’s stance on Charlie Kirk’s political positions and topics of note led to MSNBC denouncing his statements and subsequently firing him.

Matthew Dowd, 64, appeared on MSNBC during breaking news coverage of Charlie Kirk’s death at the hands of an unknown gunman on Wednesday, September 10, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

During the broadcast, Dowd said the following:

He’s (Kirk) been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.

MSNBC Public Relations’ X account later shared a statement from network president Rebecca Kutler.

“During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” read Kutler’s statement.

So far, Matthew Dowd has yet to issue a public response regarding his comments and the fallout.

Photo: Getty

MSNBC Fires Matthew Dowd Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Comments  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
National

Charlie Kirk Apparently Shot At Utah Event

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Entertainment

Fans Back Metro Boomin After Young Thug Says Drake Callously Called For Beats Soon After His Mom’s Passing

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

2012 BET Awards - Show
Entertainment

ATL Rapper Ca$h Out Sentenced To Life in Sex Trafficking Case

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

The Long Walk Contest
Contests

Win Tickets To Check Out “The Long Walk!”

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close