Superman And Lex Luthor To Team Up In ‘Man Of Tomorrow' Film

Published on September 12, 2025

David Corenswet As 'Superman'
Source: @JamesGunn / Instagram

Two of the most iconic comic book characters will put aside their differences for the greater good. Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in the upcoming Man Of Tomorrow film.

As per Deadline a follow up to Superman is on the way. James Gunn made a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. The director discussed his early career in music and his subsequent transition into television and film. The self proclaimed “King of all media” got the creative to speak about some of the upcoming projects coming out of the DC Comics universe and this is when things got interesting, According to Gunn, Man Of Tomorrow will take a different approach in the Clark Kent story arc. 

He says the film is a “a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat.” James Gunn went on to add that the project is not anchored in the two enemies joining forces but something much more deeper. “It’s more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.”

According to DeadlineA Man Of Tomorrow will start production April 2026. It is slated for a July 9, 2027 release date. You can see James Gunn discuss it below. 

