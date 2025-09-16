Teen Charged in Cobb Stabbing; Atlanta Road Closures

Source: R1 Digital / R1

A community is in mourning and a teenager is facing serious charges after a fatal stabbing in Cobb County. Meanwhile, drivers in Midtown Atlanta should prepare for significant road closures as the city begins a major sewer repair project.

Teenager Arrested in Cobb County Murder

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Cobb County. The incident occurred on Milam Creek Road.

Police discovered the victim on a front porch with a stab wound to his left torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 16-year-old suspect is now facing multiple serious charges, including felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The case remains an active investigation. The Cobb County Police Department urges anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and contact them.

Major Midtown Atlanta Road Closures Begin

Drivers in Atlanta need to be aware of significant lane closures on 10th Street due to a major sewer repair project. The closures began on Monday, September 15th, and are expected to be in full effect by Wednesday.

The project will impact a three-block stretch of 10th Street, specifically from Peachtree Street NE to just east of Myrtle Street NE, near the Federal Reserve Building. Lanes will be continuously blocked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, Piedmont Avenue will experience closures from 10th Street to 961 Piedmont Avenue. This affects about a half-block area south of the iconic Rainbow Crosswalk.

City officials are working to complete the sewer project by the first week of October. This timeline aims to have the roads fully reopened ahead of the Atlanta Pride weekend, which is scheduled for October 11th and 12th. Drivers who frequent this vibrant and busy area of Midtown should plan for delays and seek alternate routes until the project is finished.