POTC News: Beyoncé Music Heist Update & GA Driver Scam Alert

An arrest has been made in the theft of unreleased Beyoncé music, and the Georgia Department of Driver Services is alerting residents about a surge in scam texts targeting drivers with fake fines. Here’s what you need to know in today’s Posted On The Corner News Brief.

Arrest Made in Heist of Unreleased Beyoncé Tracks

A man has been arrested in connection with the high-profile theft of unreleased music from Beyoncé. The incident, which has sent ripples through the Beyhive and the music industry, involved suitcases stolen from a choreographer’s vehicle.

Kelvin Lanier Evans faces accusations of breaking into a rental car and stealing items crucial to Beyoncé’s recent creative projects. The theft occurred while the choreographer and their team were in town for the superstar’s performances. The stolen property reportedly includes not only unreleased music but also set lists and detailed footage plans for Beyoncé’s acclaimed Cowboy Carter show.

This incident highlights the significant security challenges involved in protecting high-value intellectual property in the music world. The stolen items were contained in suitcases taken directly from the rental car of a key member of Beyoncé’s creative team, making the breach particularly concerning.

As of now, Hapeville police have not confirmed whether the stolen music and production materials have been successfully recovered. The potential for this unreleased content to leak online remains a major concern for Beyoncé’s team, who have been contacted for a statement on the matter. The arrest of Evans is a significant development in the case, but many questions about the fate of the stolen assets are still unanswered.

Georgia Officials Warn of Widespread SMS Scams

In a separate public safety announcement, Georgia residents are being urged to exercise caution. The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has issued a warning about a recent surge in fraudulent text messages targeting drivers across the state.

These scam texts falsely claim that the recipient owes fines or needs to resolve outstanding traffic violations. The messages are designed to create a sense of urgency, pressuring individuals to click on a malicious link. According to the DDS, these links lead to fake payment portals created by scammers to steal personal and financial information.

State officials advise the public on how to spot these fraudulent messages. A key indicator of a scam is any mention of a “DMV” or “toll booths.” Georgia does not operate facilities under the “DMV” name, nor does it have the type of toll booths referenced in these scams. Any text message containing these terms is highly likely to be illegitimate.

The DDS emphasizes that it does not solicit fine payments or personal information through unsolicited text messages. If you receive such a message, the best course of action is to delete it immediately and avoid clicking any links. Reporting the scam to the appropriate authorities can also help protect others from falling victim.