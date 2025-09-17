Listen Live
Entertainment

ABC Pulls Plug On Jimmy Kimmel ‘Indefinitely’

ABC Pulls Plug On Jimmy Kimmel ‘Indefinitely’ Following Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has been pulled off the air "indefinitley" amid him making commnets about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

In a shocking turn of events, Disney ABC has pulled the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely amid the late-night host making comments about the late conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

“Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to CNN.

During his Monday monologue, Kimmel accused the MAGA movement of exploiting Kirk’s death for political gain.

“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

As you can imagine, Trump’s allies responded immeditaley including FCC commissioner Brendan Carr called the remarks “the sickest conduct possible” and suggested the agency could review ABC’s affiliate licenses if Disney failed to act.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr warned during an interview with conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

Carr also described Kimmel as “talentless” and “desperately irrelevant.”

Variety reports that the decision came after Nexstar, one of the largest operators of ABC affiliates, announced it would not air the late-night show “for the foreseeable future.”

The company added that it  “strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets.”

Kimmel and Trump have a history of going back and forth, with the President once mocking the late-night host as “even less talented” than Stephen Colbert, whose show is being canceled by CBS.

This story is still developing…

The post ABC Pulls Plug On Jimmy Kimmel ‘Indefinitely’ Following Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments appeared first on Bossip.

ABC Pulls Plug On Jimmy Kimmel ‘Indefinitely’ Following Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Entertainment

‘Sistas’ Stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett Talk Growth, Authenticity, and Industry Challenges

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Invest Fest 2024
39 Items
News

Meet the Girl Allegedly Co-Starring with Shannon Sharpe in Viral Video

Sports

Laila Ali Shaded By Ex-Stepmom Over Shields Fight Offer

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close