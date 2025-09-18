POTC NEWS: Davis vs Paul Fight Moves & Relief for ATL Renters

Source: R1 Digital / R1

The sports and real estate worlds are buzzing with major updates. The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis has a new home, and renters in Metro Atlanta are seeing some welcome relief in their monthly budgets. Let’s break down these two significant developments.

Paul vs. Davis Showdown Relocates to Miami

The blockbuster fight scheduled for November 14th between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is on the move. Originally slated to take place in Atlanta, the event has been relocated to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The fight will be livestreamed globally on Netflix, ensuring millions can tune in.

The change of venue follows a decision by Most Valuable Promotions, Paul’s promotional company, to withdraw its event permits in Georgia. This move came after the organization reportedly faced criticism from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.

Despite the change in location, Jake Paul’s objective remains unaltered. He expressed his unwavering focus on the upcoming bout, making his intentions clear. “New city, same mission,” Paul stated. “Seek and destroy the tank.” This relocation to a major fight hub like Miami adds another layer of excitement to what is already one of the year’s most talked-about boxing events.

Metro Atlanta Sees Biggest Drop in Rent Prices in the U.S.

Renters in the Metro Atlanta area have a reason to celebrate. According to the August rental report from Realtor.com, the region has experienced the most significant decrease in rent prices since the market’s peak.

The data shows a remarkable 13.6% drop in the median asking rent, tying for the largest change among the 50 biggest metro areas in the United States. To put that in perspective, the median rent in Metro Atlanta now stands at $1,572. This is a substantial decrease from the peak of $1,820 recorded in October 2021.

Why Are Rents Dropping in Atlanta?

What’s behind this significant shift in the rental market? Realtor.com points to two primary factors driving this trend.

First, the rapid pace of people moving to the Atlanta area, which surged during the pandemic, has started to slow down. This moderation in population growth has eased the intense pressure on the housing market.

Second, there has been a considerable increase in the number of available multi-family housing options for renters. A boom in new apartment construction and other rental developments has expanded the supply, giving renters more choices and increasing competition among landlords. This combination of slowing demand and rising supply is creating a more favorable environment for tenants, leading to the price drops we are now seeing.

For more on these stories and other local news, be sure to visit postedonthecorner.com and follow @potc.live on all social media platforms.