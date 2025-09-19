Human UAP Jay Electronica Drops ‘A Written Testimony: Leaflets’ On His Bornday

Listen Live
Jay Electronica Drops 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets' Project

Jay Electronica Drops 'A Written Testimony: Leaflets' On His Bornday

Jay Electronica has flooded streaming services with long-dormant projects in recent days, capping it with his latest drop

Published on September 19, 2025

Jay Electronica In Concert - Brooklyn, NY

Jay Electronica remains enigmatic as ever, and his recent releases of music have been a delight for his fans, as evidenced by the online response. Just when it was assumed that Jay Electronica unloaded the full clip of songs in his vault, the New Orleans lyricist released A Written Testimony: Leaflets on his birthday.

In our first listen, it appears that the seven tracks on A Written Testimony: Leaflets have not been released publicly. It isn’t known when this collection of songs was recorded, but given the appearance of Sean “Diddy” Combs on the intro track “Abracadabra,” it can safely be assumed some of the bones of the project were in place over the past five years.

Jay Elec’s usual themes of saluting Nation of Islam leaders, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, mentions of the “Mother Plane,” and harkening back to his upbringing in New Orleans are all present.

We’re still dissecting the music, but on the track “Four Billion, Four Hundred Million (4,400,000,000) / The Worst Is Yet To Come, Jay Elec mentions that he was living with Diddy and Cassie and tied in a bar saying that he “never showed up in an affidavit,” apparently referencing Diddy’s legal woes of late. On the same track, Jay mentions Jay-Z being patient with him and claimed he delivered “19 albums in one day” to the mogul.

This latest release comes on the heels of the release of Act I and Act II, which were long-dormant projects that have made it to the public at various stages over the years.

A Written Testimony: Leaflets will require several listens to catch all the lines, as expected of a Jay Electronica project. Check out the drop below.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

