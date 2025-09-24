Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running

Source: Nadine Ijewere / Polo Ralph Lauren

Spelmanites, stand up!

Spelman College has once again made history, claiming the #1 spot among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings. This remarkable achievement marks the 19th consecutive year Spelman has earned this top honor—a testament to its enduring commitment to academic excellence, student empowerment, and leadership across generations.

Interim President Roz Brewer, C’84, captured the school’s pride, stating, “Being recognized as the nation’s top HBCU for the 19th consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership development and the empowerment of our students. We are proud of our legacy of excellence and student success and stand ready to boldly embrace our future.”

Founded in 1881 in Atlanta, Georgia, Spelman’s mission is to empower Black women to shape the world. The college’s steadfast dedication to student success and innovation shines through in the annual rankings, which evaluate over 1,700 colleges on up to 17 different factors, including graduation rates and student outcomes. For Spelman, being named the top HBCU for nearly two decades is more than tradition—it’s a legacy built on real impact.

But Spelman’s accolades don’t stop there. The college was also ranked No. 2 nationally for Top Performers in Social Mobility, underlining its crucial role in helping students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds succeed beyond college. “For more than 100 years, HBCUs like Spelman have been pathways to upward mobility for underrepresented and low-income students,” Brewer emphasized, highlighting Spelman’s continued commitment to access and opportunity.

Spelman continues to stand out on the national stage, earning spots among the top 40 Best National Liberal Arts Colleges (No. 37), top 10 Learning Communities (No. 7), and top undergraduate teaching programs (No. 33). These recognitions reinforce Spelman’s all-around academic strength and its dynamic, supportive campus environment.

Leadership is at the heart of Spelman’s story. The college is the leading producer of Black women who earn Ph.D.s in STEM fields. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world,” said notable alumna and Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, reflecting the spirit of Spelman graduates. Recent moves such as STEM partnerships, the creation of a Gender and Sexuality Studies Institute, and innovative majors like data science and documentary filmmaking show Spelman’s forward-thinking spirit.

Above all, the sense of sisterhood and community defines Spelman. Recognized by The Princeton Review and LinkedIn for engagement and alumni success, the bonds fostered on campus last a lifetime. As Spelman celebrates nearly two decades as the nation’s top HBCU, the words of alumna Stacey Abrams ring true: “Spelman taught me to lead with courage, to serve with compassion, and to always rise to the challenge.”

Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running was originally published on majicatl.com