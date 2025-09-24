Listen Live
NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Chicago will not be seeing Top perform just yet.

Published on September 24, 2025

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy is currently on his “MASA Tour,” and so far, it’s been a big hit.

Every show has been packed out with fans going wild to Top hitting the stage, but the Chicago stop didn’t go down as planned. YoungBoy was supposed to perform at the United Center on Wednesday. 

This would’ve been his first show in the city since the death of Chicago rapper King Von, which already had people worried about safety. Due to that, the venue added extra security rules, including a clear bag policy to make it easier to check for weapons or anything dangerous. With the tension between YoungBoy’s camp and King Von’s still alive, YB’s stop in Chicago had the potential to turn messy.

Still, even with those changes, the United Center decided to cancel the show. The news came out Monday night when YoungBoy’s manager, Alex Junnier, said the venue called it off. He didn’t hold back, saying the United Center “b*tched out,” making it clear he thinks they overreacted. The venue hasn’t explained its decision yet, but it seems the safety concerns were just too much. Fans in Chicago were disappointed, especially since many were excited to see YoungBoy perform for the first time in the city.

King Von’s sister, Kayla B, posted a video saying she didn’t care about the cancellation. She said the concert was just meant to be petty and taunt people from Chicago, and now it backfired.

The beef all went down when Quando Rondo and King Von got into a fight, which led to him being shot and killed in Atlanta. Last year, YoungBoy’s artist Quando Rondo surprised many when he converted to Islam, signaling he was ready to start a new chapter in life. During this journey, he connected with Muslim activist Zul Qarnain, who encouraged him to embrace peace beyond music and street politics.

In their meeting, Zul asked Quando if he’d be open to ending his long-running feud with Lil Durk, noting that both now share the same faith. Quando’s response was vague, simply saying, “I love a lot of brothers out of the sake of Allah.” Still, the moment highlighted a possible path toward reconciliation.

