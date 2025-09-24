Listen Live
Entertainment

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse

Flavor Flav is getting back on track after slipping up in his journey to stay sober. 

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Flavor Flav is getting back on track after slipping up in his journey to stay sober. 

The 66-year-old Hip-Hop icon and Flavor of Love star recently shared that he had a relapse earlier this year, but he’s focused again and working hard to stay clean.

At the Black Music Action Coalition Gala in Beverly Hills, Flav told People magazine that he’s feeling good. “I’m back on point. I’m back on track,” he said. “And this is the way that I plan on staying for the rest of my life.” Flav also gave some real advice to others dealing with the same struggles. “If you fall, don’t stay down,” he said. “You got to get back up and keep it moving. That’s what I’m doing right now.”

Back in April, Flav was honest with his fans on Instagram. He admitted to messing up after being clean for almost five years. “I briefly relapsed,” he wrote. “I’m human. I make mistakes. But that doesn’t make me a bad person. I went back to Day 1, and my journey continues.”

This isn’t the first time Flav has spoken about his past. In a 2023 interview with DJ Akademiks, he said he used to spend up to $2,600 a day on drugs for six years straight. He kept it hidden from the public but is now thankful to still be here. “I guess God wanted me to live,” he said. “He knows I’ve got something to say.”

Now, Flav is using his story to help others. He wants people to know that even when you mess up, you can always get back up and try again.

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Entertainment

Cardi B’s First Week Sales For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges
ATL

Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close