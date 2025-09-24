Listen Live
Entertainment

Yung Miami Pens Letter To Judge, Calls Diddy “Loving & Real”

Yung Miami Pens Letter To Judge, Calls Diddy “Loving & Real”

Yung Miami is standing by her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, as he gets ready to be sentenced on federal prostitution charges.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings
Source: James Devaney / Getty

Yung Miami is standing by her ex, Diddy, as he gets ready to be sentenced on federal prostitution charges.

The City Girls rapper wrote a letter to the judge saying Diddy is not a danger to the community and doesn’t deserve a long prison sentence.

In the letter, filed Monday night in New York federal court, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, said Diddy was “loving, genuine, and supportive” during their three-year relationship, which ended in 2023. She also said he is “a man of God” who tries to help and inspire people around him.

Caresha talked about how Diddy was doing “real inner work,” like going to therapy and anger management. She shared a story about Thanksgiving in 2022, when they gave food to homeless people without making it public. She said he gives back to his community and tries to become a better person.

Diddy is getting sentenced on October 3. In July, a jury found him guilty on two out of five charges, both related to taking women across state lines for prostitution. He was found not guilty on the more serious charges, like sex trafficking and racketeering, which could have put him in prison for life. Still, each charge he was convicted of carries up to 10 years in prison, so he could face up to 20 years.

Prosecutors said they would ask for four to five years, but they might ask for more. Diddy has been in jail since the verdict, after the judge denied him bail. Now, the judge will consider all the letters of support, including Yung Miami’s, before deciding how much time Diddy will serve.

Yung Miami Pens Letter To Judge, Calls Diddy “Loving & Real”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK

White Men In MAGA Hats Ejected From HBCU After Campus Clash

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Show Shut Down Over Safety Fears

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Album Signing

Cardi B Hits Back At Joe Budden's Ghostwriting Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Entertainment

Cardi B’s First Week Sales For ‘Am I The Drama?’ Are In

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Polo Ralph Lauren Morehouse & Spelman Colleges
ATL

Spelman College: #1 HBCU for 19 Years Running

10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Drake Names WWE Powerhouse Rhea Ripley as His Latest “Muse”

Celebrity

Miss Lawrence: HIV Awareness, Hollywood Insights, and Keeping It Real

Entertainment

The Lo’Down with Lore’l: Kanye West Pops Up in Diddy’s Court Drama, Reginae Defends Lil Wayne

21 Savage - Issa Back to School Drive 2025
11:30
ATL

21 Savage’s Back to School Drive – Free Supplies & More Aug 3

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close