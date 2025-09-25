Metro Boomin Cleared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Jury Finds No Liability

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Grammy-nominated music producer Metro Boomin has been cleared of all charges in a high-profile sexual assault lawsuit. A Los Angeles jury found the producer, whose real name is Leland T. Wayne, not liable for the claims brought against him by Vanessa LeMaistre. Legal Affairs and Trials‘ Meghann Cuniff was the first to report the verdict from inside the courtroom.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2024, alleged that Metro Boomin sexually assaulted LeMaistre during a 2016 encounter in a Beverly Hills hotel. LeMaistre claimed she was incapacitated after consuming alcohol and Xanax, and later discovered she was pregnant, leading to an abortion. She also alleged that Metro Boomin’s 2017 song “Rap Saved Me” referenced the incident with lyrics like, “She took a Xanny, then she fainted.”

During the trial, Metro Boomin testified, vehemently denying the allegations. His legal team argued that the claims were financially motivated, pointing to text messages and journal entries from LeMaistre that suggested she sought to rekindle their relationship after the alleged incident. Defense attorney Lawrence Hinkle described the lawsuit as an attempt to “solve her financial problems.”

The jury deliberated briefly before delivering a verdict of no liability on all four claims, including rape and sexual battery. The decision marks a significant victory for Metro Boomin, who has maintained his innocence throughout the legal proceedings.

The case drew widespread attention, with LeMaistre testifying that her decision to sue was influenced by a therapy session involving the psychedelic plant Ayahuasca. She claimed the experience helped her process the trauma and seek justice. However, the defense highlighted inconsistencies in her testimony and questioned her motives.

Metro Boomin’s legal team emphasized the impact of false accusations on their client, describing him as “one of the top music producers in the world” and a “universal success story.” The trial, which lasted four days, concluded with Metro Boomin’s name cleared, allowing him to move forward without the shadow of these allegations.