Source: Chris Unger / Getty

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has settled a lawsuit after using a song in a video without permission.

The song, “Murdergram,” features famous rappers Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule, and was produced by Ty Fyffe. Tyson used the track in a short Instagram video to promote his fight against YouTuber Jake Paul in November 2024. The video quickly went viral, but Tyson didn’t get the rights to use the song.

That led Fyffe, who owns the music, to sue him for copyright infringement. He claimed Tyson should have paid to use the song and asked for part of the money Tyson earned from the fight, as well as royalties.

The song “Murdergram” was originally released in 1998 on the “Streets Is Watching” soundtrack and was tied to the early days of the Murder Inc. music label. Even though Jay-Z, DMX, and Ja Rule performed on the track, they weren’t part of the lawsuit because they don’t own the rights to the music, Fyffe does.

Court documents filed on September 22, 2025, show that Tyson and Fyffe reached a settlement. That means they came to a private agreement to end the legal fight, though the details haven’t been shared with the public. This just goes to show, clout don’t make you untouchable, if you use somebody else’s track to push your promo online, you still gotta respect the copyright game.

Using someone else’s song without permission can lead to serious legal trouble, no matter how famous you are.

Mike Tyson Squashes Lawsuit Over Track With Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule was originally published on hiphopwired.com