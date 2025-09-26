Listen Live
Songs For Assata: How Assata Shakur Influenced Hip-Hop

Published on September 26, 2025

Source: Getty

Assata Shakur, a prominent figure in the Black Liberation Army who died this week at 78, remains a powerful symbol of resistance, freedom, and the fight against systemic oppression. Her life, words, and unwavering spirit have deeply influenced generations of artists, particularly within hip-hop. This genre, born from the struggles and stories of Black communities, has long served as a platform for political expression and social commentary. It is no surprise that Assata’s legacy is woven into the fabric of hip-hop, with countless artists invoking her name as a tribute to her revolutionary ideals. From calls for her freedom to reflections on her autobiography, these musical references ensure her story continues to inspire and educate.

    “Assata’s Song” by PARIS
    In this powerful track, PARIS pays tribute to Assata Shakur by weaving her story and revolutionary ideals into hard-hitting lyrics that challenge injustice. The song stands out as a rallying cry for resistance and solidarity, echoing Assata’s fight against oppression and her influence on movements for liberation.

    “I Have A Dream, Too” by Dead Prez

    Dead Prez’ Stic.Man gives a salute to Assata and other revolutionaries in this standout track, in which he highlights the realities of police brutality and what it would be like if the tables were turned.

    “Rebel Without a Pause” by Public Enemy
    Chuck D’s revolutionary rhymes include a nod to Assata, framing her as a key figure in the struggle for Black liberation that Public Enemy championed.

      “Words of Wisdom” by 2Pac
      In this powerful song, 2Pac gives a nod to Assata and other Black Revolutionaries. The track emphasizes themes of Black empowerment and resilience, highlighting how Assata’s legacy influenced 2Pac and the broader movement for justice.

        ” A Tale of 2 Cities” by Murs & 9th Wonder
        In this song, Murs directly references Assata Shakur, using her story to contrast the struggles faced in different urban environments. He invokes her legacy as a symbol of resistance and highlights her influence on those fighting against oppression and injustice

        “A Song for Assata” by Common
        Perhaps the most direct tribute, Common dedicates an entire song on his album Like Water for Chocolate to telling Assata Shakur’s story. The track details her persecution, escape, and exile, with CeeLo Green singing from her perspective.

