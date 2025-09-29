Listen Live
National Coffee Day Deals!

Published on September 29, 2025

It’s National Coffee Day! Here are some freebies and discounts!

Circle K:  one free medium hot or iced coffee on Monday, Sept. 29, redeemed through the Circle K app, either as a coupon or a reward for Inner Circle loyalty program members

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard: In the Rita’s app on Sept. 29, you can score a $1.99 Cold Brew Frozen Coffee – mocha or caramel

Shake Shack: A Coffee Shake for $5.99

Smoothie King: Get a free 20-ounce Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha or Pumpkin Coffee High Protein Smoothie (In Store Only)

Whataburger: Free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee on Sept. 29, no purchase necessary. Get the deal in the Whataburger App or online

Sept. 29, buy any cold or hot brewed coffee (any size) and get 100 bonus stars in the Starbucks app – enough to get your next cup of coffee free!

A “free cup of Joe & Doughnut” on Monday, Sept. 29 at participating Krispy Kreme (free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut of choice) also, today only, a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price

Dunkin’ is giving customers a free medium hot or iced coffee, when they purchase the Dunkin’ app.

ALL at participating locations only!

