Source: J. Countess / Getty

Atlanta police have issued an arrest warrant for actor and R&B singer Tyrese Gibson following allegations of animal cruelty. The incident, which occurred in the Buckhead neighborhood, involves Gibson’s four Cane Corso dogs, who reportedly killed a neighbor’s pet.

According to Fulton County Police Animal Services, the neighbor let their dog out on the night of September 18, only to find it dead minutes later, apparently attacked by Gibson’s dogs. Authorities have stated that Gibson had received multiple warnings in the past about his dogs roaming freely in the area.

Captain Nicole Dwyer, speaking to Channel 2 Action News, emphasized the negligence involved. “It is the negligence on his part as the homeowner and animal owner, just letting them roam free. And now they have killed an innocent animal,” Dwyer said.

On September 22, police executed a search warrant at Gibson’s residence, but neither the actor nor his dogs were present. The “Fast and Furious” star has yet to comment on the allegations.

This is a developing story.

Tyrese Gibson Wanted By Atlanta PD After Dog Attack Incident was originally published on majicatl.com