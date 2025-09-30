Listen Live
Pushin' Peace: Young Thug Performs Outside Fulton County Courthouse

Pushin’ Peace: Young Thug Performs Free Concert Outside Fulton County Courthouse

Young Thug gave back to his community with a free concert in Atlanta.

Published on September 30, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug gave back to his community with a free concert in Atlanta.

Spider held the concert right outside the Fulton County Courthouse. The same courtroom he spent significant time fighting for his freedom in a RICO case. Before performing, he signed a gang of autographs, took selfies with his fans, and got straight to business. Performing some records off the new album, “UY SCUTI” and some of his fan favorite songs. Despite his falling out with Gunna, he still performed “Ski”.

Showing his growth as a man, furthermore, he performed his new song with YFN Lucci, “Whaddup Jesus”.

After performing the song that features his ex-op, he gave some positive words, “Shout out to YFN Lucci man. We came a long way from the trenches, we got rid of our problems. I hope y’all find a way to get rid of y’all’s problems. Just be better in life. Life is precious. We did that for Atlanta, the city, the community.”

Later that night, Thug & Lucci were spotted for the first time in the same club and dapped each other up. In the video, you see Thugger walking up to rising star, Belly Gang Kush, then he shows YFN Lucci love. Hip-Hop fans can finally breathe; the beef is actually over, and both of these two figures are turning their lives around.


