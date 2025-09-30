Listen Live
Akademiks Says Rappers Are Starting Podcasts Due To Low Sales

DJ Akademiks Says Rappers Are Starting Podcasts Due To Low Music Sales

In response to Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East starting a new show.

Published on September 30, 2025

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

DJ Akademiks continues to not pull any punches when it comes to Hip-Hop. He says rappers are starting podcasts because the Rap game has dried up.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, DJ Akademiks took to his stream and discussed Let’s Rap About It, a new podcast hosted by Jim Jones, Maino, Fabolous and Dave East. While he made it clear they would make for a great supergroup, he theorized that their new project is evidence that the MCs are not making what they used to from their art. “Rap game is completely cooked,” Akademiks said. “Ain’t no money in music.” He went on to detail why it is so bad for most rappers. “If you told me they were together, I’d be like, oh my God, they’re making some four-way greatest New York rapper thing,” he said. “But bruh, there’s no more money in music. Unless you’re like YB, unless you’re like the Drakes, there’s no money for the middle-order guys. It’s complete famine.”

While DJ Akademiks spoke with a lot of bass in his voice, it wasn’t directed at Dave East and the rest of the guys. “There’s no more money for the casual rappers, and I am not disrespecting these guys. Rappers are realizing that they have platforms, and you know they have these other things that are monetizable than they make in music.” While the Let’s Rap About It is a completely new venture for the four New York talents, some have already launched into the podcast space.

Back in 2020, Maino launched Kitchen Talk, a show where he interviews guests in a living room setting. Earlier this year, Jim Jones kicked off his podcast Artist 2 Artist. Here is where we got the very controversial clip of Fivio Foreign saying he “can’t say one Nas bar.” You can see DJ Akademiks talk rappers podcasting below.

