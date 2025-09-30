Listen Live
Cuffing SZN Approaching: Did Latto Just Confirm 21 Savage Is Her Ball?

We all know Latto doesn't play about her man, but the million dollar question has been: who is her man?

Published on September 30, 2025

Source: Prince Williams/Raymond Hall / Getty

We all know Latto doesn’t play about her man.

The million-dollar question has been, who is Latto dating? The internet has pieced together enough evidence through the years connecting her and 21 Savage. When we say fans have been in their business, we mean it. Going the extra mile to find an alleged tattoo behind Big Latto’s ear that says “Shèyaa”. Guess whose government name that is? Yes, Big 4L’s.

Even back in 2023, Savage brought her out on stage at Birthday Bash ATL. They seemed to be staying away from each other on purpose, but this was the first time seeing them around each other.

Now it looks like the Clayco queen may have confirmed the dating rumors, kinda. TMZ ran up on Latto and asked her if she is tired of people asking her about 21 Savage, and her response was “no”. The part that really got the people going was when TMZ doubled back and asked the question again, and she says, “My man, my man, my man”.

Back in August, the two were spotted during an alleged baecation. The camera quality was pixelated, but it seemed to show Latto and Savage walking off a boat together. Before that, they had never been caught lacking in public and had done a great job keeping their relationship under wraps.

In other news, 21 Savage has recently confirmed on DJ Akademiks’ stream that he will be dropping an album very soon. This will be his first project in almost two years. Back in 2024, the ATL rapper dropped “American Dream” with songs like “nèe-nah” featuring Travis Scott & “should’ve wore a bonnet” featuring Brent Faiyaz.

He has also made an appearance on YFN Lucci’s latest album, “ALREADY LEGEND,” delivering what many consider the best verse on the album.

