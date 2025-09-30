Source: City of Atlanta / R1

Mayor Andre Dickens and the Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction are committed to promoting proactive efforts to shift the cultural rules, norms, and constructs that support domestic violence and support the health and well-being of individuals, families, communities, and institutions.



This commitment aligns with our values as people who care deeply about creating a society free from violence and suffering. We stand together in this effort, united by our shared dreams of a better world and our determination to make those dreams a reality.



Through the Mayor’s initiatives, we aim to foster a culture that values empathy, compassion, and justice. Together, we can build a future where every person is respected, supported, and safe.

Link: https://www.atlnomore.com/

Additional Resources

1. Atlanta Says “No More” Domestic Violence Campaign: www.atlnomore.com

The purpose of this campaign is to provide accessible resources to individuals who are experiencing domestic violence, to highlight the great work Domestic Violence agencies are doing every day and to bring awareness to the general public.

2. Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction (MOVR): https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/mayor-s-office/executive-offices/office-of-violence-reduction/atlanta-says-no-more

3. Alma Domestic Violence Foundation: https://almadvf.org/

