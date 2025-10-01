Listen Live
Posted On The Corner

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan's Legacy with Charity Game

Atlanta Celebrates Rich Homie Quan’s Legacy with Charity Softball Game

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

POTC THE FAMILY OF RICH HOME QUAN INTERVIEW GRAPHIC
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The family of late Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan is set to honor his life and legacy with the “Rich As In Spirit” Celebrity Charity Softball game. The vibrant community event will take place on Quan’s birthday, Saturday, October 4, at Atlanta’s Central Park.

In a recent interview, Quan’s father, Corey Lamar, and his manager, Rich Homie Monta, shared their vision for the day. They emphasized that the event is about celebrating Quan’s impact on his city and keeping his memory alive. “We want to spread our love and the legacy that he had to this city,” Monta explained. The choice of a softball game is a personal nod to Quan’s childhood, as he was a talented baseball player who even earned a full scholarship.

Reflecting on their favorite moments with Quan, both shared heartfelt memories from the peak of his career. Lamar recalled the thrill of seeing his son’s music embraced by thousands: “I think my proudest moment was at Club Crucial. I saw wall-to-wall people, all singing his music word for word. That was when I realized just how special Quan was—not just to me, but to everyone.” Monta echoed that sentiment, reminiscing about Quan’s stage presence. “Lakefront Arena in New Orleans was unforgettable—there were 9,000 people there just for Quan,” he said. “But the most emotional for me was the 10-year anniversary show in Atlanta. It felt like the whole city came out for him. That night, word for word, the crowd sang his songs back to him. It gave me chills.”

The event itself promises a day of family-friendly fun and community connection. Attendees can expect a lively atmosphere with free food, drinks, and a kids’ zone complete with games. Lamar and Monta are organizing a star-studded game, with confirmed celebrity guests like Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris ready to take the field. The family also plans to have some of Quan’s classic cars on display, offering fans a unique glimpse into his life.

Beyond the celebration, the event holds deep emotional significance. Lamar spoke candidly about his grief and his mission to continue his son’s legacy. “It’s important, throughout my grief… I have to keep his legacy going,” he stated. “And that’s the purpose of October 4th.” The family also announced plans to establish a scholarship in Quan’s name at his alma mater.

The “Rich As In Spirit” game is more than just a tribute; it’s a testament to the love Atlanta has for one of its own. It’s an open invitation for the community to come together, share memories, and celebrate the life of Rich Homie Quan in a way he would have loved.

Related Tags

Atlanta's Central Park Corey Lamar Rich As In Spirit Rich Homie Monta Rich Homie Quan

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
"Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere
Entertainment

Metro Boomin Cleared in Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Jury Finds No Liability

Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

7 Items
Entertainment

Songs For Assata: How Assata Shakur Influenced Hip-Hop

Local

Georgia Lottery Winners Score $50K in Powerball Drawing

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close