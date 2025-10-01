Listen Live
Young Thug Breaks Down What Made Him Squash His Beef With YFN Lucci

Young Thug recently opened up about putting his differences aside with YFN Lucci.

Published on October 1, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Seeing the two prominent figures in not only Atlanta, but in music peace up was huge. Hip-Hop has always driven off of competition, but once a line gets crossed, nobody wins. Both rappers have been released from jail and have made an effort to better their lives and push peace. Thug recently put on a free show right outside of the Fulton County Courthouse.

He went down his whole catalog and performed all his fan favorites. Yes, even the one’s Gunna was featured on like “Ski”. But the standout was when he performed his verse off his new song with YFN Lucci, “Whaddup Jesus”. After performing the song he said some words about Lucci, “Shout out to YFN Lucci man. We came a long way from the trenches, we got rid of our problems. I hope y’all find a way to get rid of y’all’s problems. Just be better in life. Life is precious. We did that for Atlanta, the city, the community.”

Following that concert, both 650 Lucci & Spider bumped into each other in the club and dapped up.

When Thug said he’s not Pushin’ P, he’s Pushin’ Peace, he really means it. Adin Ross had Thug spin the block on his stream after postponing it the last time. During the stream, Thug kept it 100 about Rich Homie Quan and how he wished they got to squash things, “RIP the boy Quan, I wish we could have made amends before he died”.

