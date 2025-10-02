Listen Live
Entertainment

Chris Gotti On Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed

Chris Gotti Feels A Way About Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed

Chris Gotti has recently kept it real on The Breakfast Club about anything around his late brother, Irv Gotti.

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ashanti's album release party
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Chris Gotti has recently kept it real on The Breakfast Club about anything around his late brother, Irv Gotti.

The passing of Irv Gotti took a toll on him, and he wanted those who knew his brother to rally around him. Ashanti, former Murder Inc. artist, was one of those people Chris expressed disappointment towards. Chris felt a way about the lack of communication once his brother passed, “I was upset because we haven’t spoke in person after Irv’s passing”.

He also mentions that Ashanti did, in fact, text him sending her condolences, but that wasn’t enough. As he made it clear that he put her in a position to shine from the jump, “I’m the reason she was Murder Inc. Irv made the records, but Irv would’ve never gotten to that point if I don’t do what I did”.

Going further, saying that both the R&B star and her mother should have paid their respects properly, “Her mother Tina, that don’t feel right. I did everything for them. Never did I get one thing in return.”

The fallout between Irv and Ashanti first started with her leaving Murder Inc. in 2009. Years later, Irv made some spicy comments on Drink Champs that rubbed Ashanti the wrong way. Saying that he was in love with the R&B star, “The chick you f*cking are in love with is with this n*gga (Nelly).”

Chris also chimed in after Ashanti denied that she was never romantically involved with Irv. Saying that they were in fact, a thing, “They was in a relationship. I was their therapist. Like come on now, don’t do that. But at the end of the day that’s what makes what went on with them so real”.

Chris Gotti Feels A Way About Ashanti Not Checking In Since Irv Passed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 16, 2025

Hot Boy Fall? Klay Thompson Gives Dry Answer Regarding Meg Thee Stallion, X Thinks They Split

Hip-Hop Wired
Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Sundae 9.21.2025
11 Items
Entertainment

DJ Misses, Su Solo, & Lore’l Bring The Vibes For SUNDAE @ High Society

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Big Boogie Birthday Bash interview
3:11
Birthday Bash

Big Boogie Brings Big Energy to #BirthdayBashATL

7 Items
Entertainment

Songs For Assata: How Assata Shakur Influenced Hip-Hop

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Music

KenTheMan Opens Up About Love, Independence & Taking Over Hip-Hop

Chaka Zulu - Birthday Bash 2025
5:27
Birthday Bash

Chaka Zulu Honored with Rico Wade Game Changer Award at Birthday Bash

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close