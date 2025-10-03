Trending on the Timeline: Diddy’s Trial and Instagram Ad Controversy

Listen Live
Diddy’s Trial & Instagram Ad Drama

DJ Misses spills tea on Instagram ad controversy and Diddy’s trial, with prosecutors pushing for an 11-year sentence.

Published on October 2, 2025

Trending on The Timeline Cover
Source: ione nicole thomas / IONE, VIA NICOLE THOMAS

First up, Instagram’s head honcho, Adam Mosseri, is out here trying to convince us that Instagram isn’t listening to our conversations. He claims the app doesn’t use your phone’s mic to target ads, saying it would drain your battery and violate privacy. But let’s be real—how many of y’all have talked about something random, and then boom, there’s an ad for it? I’m just saying, Adam, we’re not buying it.

Now, let’s talk about the big news: Diddy’s trial. Prosecutors are pushing for a heavy sentence—11 years and three months behind bars, plus a $500,000 fine. They’re arguing that the punishment should reflect the psychological, emotional, and physical damage caused. Meanwhile, Diddy’s ex, Gina, who had her own drama with Young Miami, claims prosecutors pressured her to feel like a victim, even when she said she wasn’t.

With sentencing set for October 3rd, the timeline is buzzing. Will Diddy get the full 11 years? Or will the court go lighter? Either way, it’s getting real, and I’ll keep y’all updated as it unfolds.

So, while you’re debating Instagram ads and Diddy’s fate, make sure you’re staying locked in with me for all the tea. Follow your girl on the ‘Gram (@djmisses) and check out Posted On The Corner for more updates.


