Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison
Entertainment

JT Goes At Cardi B In New Diss Track

Looks like the knives are out for Cardi B now that she's back in the limelight...

Published on October 3, 2025

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS

For the past week, Cardi B has been involved in a nasty back-and-forth with Nicki Minaj, and now it seems like rapper JT has a little something-something for Cardi herself as she released a new diss track aimed at the “Bodega Baddie” from the Bronx, and well, how ’bout them Yankees?!

Premiering on DJ Akademik’s platform, JT’s new cut aimed at Cardi B didn’t seem to move many listeners as she basically called her ugly, a h*e and took a swipe her current baby daddy, Stefon Diggs saying, “You a lame h*e / Pregnant by a ni**a who suck d*ck after games h*e / Let it go you been mad for years / I’d be mad too if my face was tucked behind my ears.”

Meh.

While these two women have been taking shots at each other since 2022, things seemed to die down until Cardi seemingly took some shots at her and her relationship with Lil Uzi Vert on “Magnet” on her latest album, Am I The Drama?

“All that d*ck ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-ass b*tch / She just mad she got a ni**a she be sharin’ bags with / My ni**a cheat, but I don’t stick no dildos in his ass, b*tch / You look a hot mess, easily impressed-ass b*tch / You never gave looks, you started getting dressed-ass b*tch / Ricky O the only fashion house you know-ass b*tch / You should’ve asked me, would’ve took you to the show, lil’ b*tch.”

Now that Cardi’s in a very public spat with Nicki Minaj, it seemed like JT felt this was the perfect time to unleash a response record while supplying some cover to her homegirl and the Barbz.

Whether or not Cardi decides to respond with a track of her own remains to be seen, but you can bet she’ll at least take to social media to throw some shade one way or another at some point.

Check out JT’s diss track for Cardi B, below, and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments section.

Photo: Getty

JT Goes At Cardi B In New Diss Track  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

