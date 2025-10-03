Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Memphis’ own Duke Deuce, the revitalizer of crunk, recently sat down on Posted on the Corner to chop it up about his journey, the culture, and what’s next. More than just an artist, he’s a ball of energy who has manifested his dreams from the ground up, and he’s ready to take his mission to a deeper level.

Duke took us back to his beginnings, describing his first studio session as “horrible” but admitting you could still hear the potential. He hustled for studio time, laying down tracks whenever he could. That grind was fueled by a deep connection to Memphis culture, especially the dance style of Jookin. He recalled seeing a guy in the hood “walking on water” and knew he had to master the moves. From cafeteria battles in high school to studying dancers on YouTube, he perfected his craft, blending his raw rap talent with the electrifying footwork that defines his stage presence.





His first paid show in Paris, Tennessee, was a game-changer. Hearing a crowd that wasn’t from his hometown screaming his lyrics back to him was the moment he knew his career was about to take off. He had always manifested this success, even telling his daughter when she was just a baby that he would make it in music and get them out. Keeping that promise is his proudest moment.

Now, as a veteran in the game, Duke Deuce is shifting his focus. He’s no longer just making club anthems. His upcoming project, Rebirth, dropping this month, is about feeding the soul. He aims to embed messages in his music to motivate and uplift the culture, helping people get their minds right. While still bringing the crunk energy he’s known for, he wants to spark growth and consciousness. “It’s time to wake the f*** up,” he declared. The project represents a new chapter, one where he’s using his platform to make a lasting impact beyond the stage.

Duke Deuce’s ‘Rebirth’: Music with a Message was originally published on blackamericaweb.com